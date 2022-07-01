Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

Shares of TECH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.90.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.