Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,969. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

