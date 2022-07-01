Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

NVS stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,373. The firm has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

