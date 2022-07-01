Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $75.67. 18,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,635. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

