Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.21. 31,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

