Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $55.85 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.