Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,633 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

