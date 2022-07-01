Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 18,556 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 45,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.