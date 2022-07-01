Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 73.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 113.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Linde by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

