Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

