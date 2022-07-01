Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.33. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

