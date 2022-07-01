Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

