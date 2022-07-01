Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

