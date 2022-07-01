Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed stock opened at $469.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total transaction of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,048 shares in the company, valued at $62,332,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

