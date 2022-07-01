Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

