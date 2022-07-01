Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,042 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.74.

Shares of NXPI opened at $148.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

