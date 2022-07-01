Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $237,942.77 and approximately $29,002.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

