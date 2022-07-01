Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,534 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

NYSE F opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.