Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up 0.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,872,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,464,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.