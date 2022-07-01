Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

