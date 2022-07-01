Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

