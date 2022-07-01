Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 52.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 514,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

