Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

