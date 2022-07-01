Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.