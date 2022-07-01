Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 172,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.