Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

