Paybswap (PAYB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Paybswap (PAYB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Paybswap has a market cap of $63,290.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00689191 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars.

