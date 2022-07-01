Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

PAYX stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 26.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

