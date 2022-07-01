Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.
PAYX stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 26.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.