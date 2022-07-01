Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

PAYX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,060,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 142,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.