PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $603.20

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.20 ($7.40) and traded as low as GBX 573 ($7.03). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 579 ($7.10), with a volume of 25,989 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 575.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 602.71. The company has a market capitalization of £390.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21.
About PayPoint (LON:PAY)
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
Featured Stories
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.