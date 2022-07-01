PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $603.20

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.20 ($7.40) and traded as low as GBX 573 ($7.03). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 579 ($7.10), with a volume of 25,989 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 575.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 602.71. The company has a market capitalization of £390.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.