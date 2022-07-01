PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 77.7% in June

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the May 31st total of 215,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,715.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PED stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 480,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,404. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

