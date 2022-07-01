Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.02160754 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00192893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016000 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

