Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0401

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Pendle has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $409,032.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.87 or 0.03605157 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00180616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

