Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

