Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Hall Buys 25,000 Shares

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Rating) insider Andrea Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,125.00 ($11,197.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Perenti Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
