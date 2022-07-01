Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Hall Buys 25,000 Shares

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Rating) insider Andrea Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,125.00 ($11,197.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Perenti Global alerts:

Perenti Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.