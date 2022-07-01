Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.65

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $18.48. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 182,951 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

