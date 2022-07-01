Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 6.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 7,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several analysts have commented on PBT shares. TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $143,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

