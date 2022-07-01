Permission Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $13.67 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $13.67 million and $179,268.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.01141159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016084 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

