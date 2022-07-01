PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 41,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,470. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 112.14%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,882,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,503 shares of company stock worth $777,678.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.