Peter Iancov Acquires 66,666 Shares of Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1) Stock

Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Iancov acquired 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,533.18 ($10,786.93).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36.
Aerison Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
