PetroDollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One PetroDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PetroDollar has a market cap of $516,109.41 and $14.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,641.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars.

