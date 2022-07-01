P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as low as $5.41. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2,960 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.61.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

