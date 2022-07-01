PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 174,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 336,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMCB. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 647,731 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

