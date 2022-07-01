Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.20. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 136,760 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FENG. StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

