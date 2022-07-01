PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 74.3% in June

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

NYSE:NRGX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,099. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

