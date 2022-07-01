PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.25

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $5.05. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 118,523 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

