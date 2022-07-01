PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.25

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $5.05. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 118,523 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
