Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NVO stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

