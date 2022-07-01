Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 2,754 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 285,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,643,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPHY stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.