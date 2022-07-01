Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

