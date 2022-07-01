Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 529.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.60) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.91) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

NYSE ING opened at $9.92 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

